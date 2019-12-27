4 Shares

James Michael “Mike” Harlow, 81, of Glasgow, KY, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Barren County, September 19, 1938 the son of the late Ross E. Harlow and Ora Mae Brownfield Harlow. He retired from General Telephone company and as superintendent with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. He was a member of Peters Creek Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife Marianna Lynn Harlow, united in marriage, May 25, 1957; three sons, Keith Harlow (Sheila), Barry Harlow (Karen) of Glasgow and Wesley Harlow (Jennifer) of Edmonton; one daughter, Tonya Cain (Douglas) of Franklin, TN; grandchildren, Adam Harlow (Teri), Taylor Harlow (Elizabeth), Sara Melton (Gordan), Nicholas Harlow, Aaron Harlow (Brittany) and Victoria Cain; great grandchildren, Ross Harlow, Henry Harlow and Nolan Melton; three brothers, Frank Harlow, Bill Harlow (Donna) and Dean Harlow (Carol); one sister, Patricia Kingrey; sisters in law, Wynona Young and Mary Lynn; several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Marie Houchens and a brother, Eugene Harlow.

Funeral services will be held 2:00pm Monday, December 30th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday from 2:00pm until 8:00pm and on Monday morning until time for service at the funeral home.

