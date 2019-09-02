James Odell Atwood age 80 of Munfordville passed away at 4pm Saturday, August 31st at the Medical Center
in Bowling Green. James was born in Jefferson County to the late James Thomas & Mary Helen Holtsclaw
Atwood. He was a retired mail carrier, a veteran of the U.S. Navy, a mason with Bearwallow/Cave City Lodge,
the Green River Lodge and the York Rite Cross of Honor Lodge.
He was preceded in death by a son David Atwood and a daughter Paula Reams.
James is survived by his wife-Carol Jones Atwood
Two sons-James O. Atwood, Jr. of Gilbert, SC and Michael Pedigo of Hardyville
One daughter-Ann Atwood Simmons of Carson City, Nevada
One sister-Judy Napper of Cave City
Six grandchildren-Lyndsey Simmons, David Atwood, Shanay Simmons, Iris Reams, Wallace Reams
and Kelcie Pedigo; one great-granddaughter-Mila Atwood.
Funeral services for James Odell Atwood will be 1pm Wednesday, Sept. 4 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home
with burial in the Magnolia Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 1-8pm and after 8am Wednesday at the
Sego Funeral Home. A Royal Arch Masonic service will be 7pm Tuesday at the funeral home.
