James Odell Atwood age 80 of Munfordville passed away at 4pm Saturday, August 31st at the Medical Center

in Bowling Green. James was born in Jefferson County to the late James Thomas & Mary Helen Holtsclaw

Atwood. He was a retired mail carrier, a veteran of the U.S. Navy, a mason with Bearwallow/Cave City Lodge,

the Green River Lodge and the York Rite Cross of Honor Lodge.

He was preceded in death by a son David Atwood and a daughter Paula Reams.

James is survived by his wife-Carol Jones Atwood

Two sons-James O. Atwood, Jr. of Gilbert, SC and Michael Pedigo of Hardyville

One daughter-Ann Atwood Simmons of Carson City, Nevada

One sister-Judy Napper of Cave City

Six grandchildren-Lyndsey Simmons, David Atwood, Shanay Simmons, Iris Reams, Wallace Reams

and Kelcie Pedigo; one great-granddaughter-Mila Atwood.

Funeral services for James Odell Atwood will be 1pm Wednesday, Sept. 4 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home

with burial in the Magnolia Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 1-8pm and after 8am Wednesday at the

Sego Funeral Home. A Royal Arch Masonic service will be 7pm Tuesday at the funeral home.