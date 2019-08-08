0 Shares

James Page, Jr., age 95, of Chicago, IL, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 in Chicago. He was retired after 40 years with the US Postal Service . He served during the World War II.

He was the son of the late Jimmy Henry Lewis and Grace Ethel Mills. He is survived by Christine (George) Greene, Betsy Page, Ethel (Kenneth) Fisher, Mary (William) Crawford, Carolyn Scatchell, special nephew Michael Page, many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Horse Cave First Baptist Church. Funeral service will be at Horse Cave First Baptist Church at 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 10, 2019, Rev. Marcus Page officiating. Interment will be at Horse Cave Cemetery, Horse Cave, KY.

Brooks Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.