James Paul “Jim” Files, age 86, of Hardyville, KY, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at UK Healthcare in Lexington, KY. He was a retired Illinois State Trooper. He served in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the VFW, NRA, FOP and American Legion.

He was the son of the late Claude Cletus Files and the late Nora Virginia Foister Files.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Lee Santen Files; four daughters, Melissa Smith (Nate), Stedman, NC, Kimberly Hunt (Dusty), Carlinville, IL, Jennalee Rowe (Nick), Munfordville, KY, Taralynne Rhinehart (Tony White), Louisville, KY; one son, James Patrick “JP” Files (Jeri), Greensburg, KY; 19 grandchildren, Tayshaun Smith, Kaleigh Files, Tiffany Files, Jordan Paul Files, Dakota Madsen, Ryleigh Hunt, Adelynn Hunt, Paizley Chingman, Ariel “Pebbles” Hunt, Chevy Hunt, Kayla Rowe, J.D. Rowe, Ayleiana Rowe, Camberlee Rowe, Brextyn Paul Rowe, Sutton Rowe, Brooklyn Rhinehart, Brylee Rhinehart, Brendon Rhinehart; several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by a daughter, two grandchildren and several great grandchildren from a previous marriage. Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Cletus Joe and Bill Files; four sisters, Jonel Files, Alice Files, Ruth Fazio and Cletus Mae McGraw; a grandson, Brantley Rhinehart and his son James Files Jr.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM – 9:00 PM CT Friday, January 31, 2020 and from 10:00 am – 1:00 PM CT Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Brooks Funeral Home. Interment will be at Pearl Webb Cemetery, Canmer, KY.

