James “Randall” Matthews, 50, passed away at his residence on April 2, 2020. He was born on June 4, 1969 to the late James Matthews and Dorothy Matthews of Temple Hill, KY who still survives.

He is survived by his wife Toni Matthews; five sons and one daughter, Spencer Matthew (Katie), Joe Tyler Matthews (Litraca), Justin Trulock (Alicia), Jonathan Trulock, Katilyn Trulock, Randall Jewell Matthews (Kassie); eight grandchildren; two sisters, Melissa Buckley (Steve) and Sherry Carver (Robert); one brother, Allen Matthews (Christy) and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, uncles and aunts.

He was proceeded in death by his sister, Teresa Boone; one nephew, Colton Matthews and uncles and aunts.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to assist with funeral expenses.

Share your message of condolence with the family of Mr. Matthews at www.crowfuneralhome.com.

