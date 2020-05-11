0 Shares

James Richard Browning 83 of Brownsville died Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Edmonson Health Care Center. The Edmonson County native was born on August 19, 1936 to the late Berthel Browning and Callie Skaggs Browning. He was a carpenter and roofer and was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by one son, Mark Browning( Audrey) of Chalybeate; two daughters, Melissa Browning of Bowling Green and Heather Seward of Brownsville; two sisters, Patricia Carroll and Vickie Vincent ( Leslie) and six grandchildren and sixteen great- grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by one sister, Dean Renfro and two brothers in law, Fred Renfro and Elba Carroll.

All services for James Richard Browning will be private. Interment will be in the Midway Church Cemetery. Patton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

