JAMES ROBERT BARNES

04/03/2019
James Robert Barnes, 41, of Smiths Grove, died Tuesday April 2, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Barren County the son of the late Larry Justin Barnes and the late Deanna Higgs. Mr. Barnes was a self-employed brick layer and of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include one son, Christopher Barnes of Bowling Green; one daughter, Annabelle Barnes of Bowling Green; one sister Michelle Emerson Purdy (Preston) of Bonayr; special aunt, Martha “Kettle” Harrison of Glasgow, several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his grandmother, Jo Dorse Harrison.

The Barnes family chose cremation and a memorial service will be schedule for a later date. A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

