James Robert “Jimmy” Ennis age 71 of Edmonton passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. He was the son of the late Raymond and Susie Byrd Ennis. He was a retired famer and of the Baptist faith.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Friday, April 5th at Butler Funeral Home with burial in the Mount Moriah Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM until service time at the funeral home.

He is survived by his wife Ruby Byrd Ennis. Two sons. James (Sharon) Ennis of Knob Lick. Scotty Ennis of Columbia. Two daughters. Tracy Glass of Edmonton and Lenita Polson of Glasgow. Two brothers. Wendell Ennis of Edmonton and Dalton Ennis of Knob Lick. Three sisters. Gail Hayes of Horse Cave, Ellen Bowles of Edmonton and Donna Jewell of Bowling Green. Eleven grandchildren and 8 Great grandchildren also survive.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter Tina Russell. Two grandchildren, Joshua Mitchell Syra and Brooklyn Nichole Ennis. Three brothers. Larry Wayne, Wesley and Don Ennis. One sister Janice Young.