Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

JAMES ROBERT “JIMMY” ENNIS

on 04/04/2019 |
Tweet
Share
0 Shares

James Robert “Jimmy” Ennis age 71 of Edmonton passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow.   He was the son of the late Raymond and Susie Byrd Ennis.   He was a retired famer and of the Baptist faith.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM  Friday, April 5th at Butler Funeral Home with burial in the Mount Moriah Cemetery.   Visitation will be from 9:30 AM until service time at the funeral home.

He is survived by his wife Ruby Byrd Ennis.   Two sons.   James (Sharon) Ennis of Knob Lick.  Scotty Ennis of Columbia.   Two daughters.   Tracy Glass of Edmonton and Lenita Polson of Glasgow.   Two brothers.   Wendell Ennis of Edmonton and Dalton Ennis of Knob Lick.   Three sisters.   Gail Hayes of Horse Cave, Ellen Bowles of Edmonton and Donna Jewell of Bowling Green.   Eleven grandchildren and 8 Great grandchildren also survive.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter Tina Russell.  Two grandchildren, Joshua Mitchell Syra and Brooklyn Nichole Ennis.  Three brothers.  Larry Wayne, Wesley and Don Ennis.  One sister Janice Young.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “JAMES ROBERT “JIMMY” ENNIS”

Please Leave a Reply

 

Person of the Day

DR. ANDY TURNER

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.