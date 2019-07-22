0 Shares

James Rollin “Jimmy” Peden, 66, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital after a very brief illness. He was born in Barren County on January 2, 1953 to the late Rollin Peden and Frankie Jackson Peden.

Jimmy was a member of the Coral Hill Church of Christ. He was a lifelong farmer in the Griderville area of Barren County, a great fan of UK Basketball, NASCAR, and tractor pulls.

Jimmy is survived by his wife of 38 years, Brenda Francis Peden; three uncles: Allen Peden (Mary Frances), Roy Kinslow (Margie), and Leslie Kinslow (Wanda); four aunts: Mattie Lee (Kenneth, deceased), Nell Houchens (Ruel, deceased), Margaret Jackman (Joe), and Betty Staples (Kenneth); numerous cousins.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 4 pm Tuesday at the funeral home.