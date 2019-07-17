James Stephen “Steve” Davenport, 66, died Tuesday, June 11 in Glasgow. Survivors include two children, Ann Thomas Moffett of Wilmington, Delaware and Jimmy Davenport of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; 2 grandchildren, Nathaniel and Simone Moffett; a sister, Linda Russell of Lexington, and a niece and nephew, Kate Clevenger and John Russell. A Memorial service will be held 11AM EDT Saturday at the Spring Hill Cemetery Pavilion in Harrodsburg, KY. Arrangements are under the direction of A.F. Crow and Son Funeral Home.
Please Leave a Reply