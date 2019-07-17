WCLU

James Stephen “Steve” Davenport, 66, died Tuesday, June 11 in Glasgow. Survivors include two children, Ann Thomas Moffett of Wilmington, Delaware and Jimmy Davenport of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; 2 grandchildren, Nathaniel and Simone Moffett; a sister, Linda Russell of Lexington, and a niece and nephew, Kate Clevenger and John Russell.  A Memorial service will be held 11AM EDT Saturday at the Spring Hill Cemetery Pavilion in Harrodsburg, KY. Arrangements are under the direction of A.F. Crow and Son Funeral Home.

