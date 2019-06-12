0 Shares

James Stephen “Steve” Davenport. 66, of Glasgow, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Glasgow. Steve was born in Harrodsburg, KY the son of the late James Donald and Helen Ford Davenport. He received his bachelor’s degree from Western KY University in 1974 and was a former employee of New Farmers National Bank, a partner with Bishop, Stone and Davenport Insurance had been a self-employed stockbroker for several years. He was a member of the Glasgow Baptist Church.

Survivors include two children, Ann Thomas Moffett (Ryan) of Wilmington, DE and Jimmy Davenport of Philadelphia, PA; 2 grandchildren, Nathaniel and Simone Moffett; a sister, Linda Russell of Lexington, KY and a niece and nephew, Kate Clevenger and John Russell.

Steve’s wishes were to have no services and to have his cremains buried next to his parents in Harrodsburg, KY. Arrangements are under the direction of A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.