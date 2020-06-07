0 Shares

James Thomas ” Jim Tom” Hays, 57, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Friday, June 5th, at Monroe County Medical Center.

Jim Tom was born in Glasgow, KY on June 19, 1962, son of the late Johannah (Price) and Julius ‘Mousie” Hays. He was a 1980 Graduate of Tompkinsville High School, had farmed the family farm in Sulphur Lick all his life & attended Liberty church.

He married Louise Simpson September 26, 2015 who survives.

Jim Tom is survived by his wife, Louise (Simpson) Hays of Tompkinsville, daughter, Kela Hays, of St. Petersburg, FL; two sons Jason Hays & Companion Jennifer Lord , of Tompkinsville, KY; Josh Hays & Companion Whitney Grider of Tompkinsville, KY, step daughter, Laura Jill Proffitt, of Bowling Green, KY; 4 grandchildren, Paisley, Eli, Jaxon & Juno, sister, Julianna, wife of Guy Yosub, of Los Angeles, CA. & brother, Jack Glen, husband of Jan Hays, of Tompkinsville, KY; nieces & nephew, Tracy & Jack Glen Hays, and Amanda Tooley.

He is preceded in death by his parents & niece, Tara G. Hays.

Funeral Service will be held 1 PM on Monday, June 8th at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY. Calvin Johnson, John Petett & Mark Kendall will officiate, burial will follow in the White Cemetery Sulphur Lick, KY

Visitation will be held 4:30 PM to 8 PM on Sunday, June 7th at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY & 6 AM to 1 PM on Monday, June 8th at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY.

Donations suggested to the White Cemetery.

