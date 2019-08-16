0 Shares

James Truesdale Crawley, age 79 of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. Truesdale was born on March 16, 1940 in Cumberland County, KY to the late James Henry “Jim” Crawley and Alma Nation Crawley. He was a longtime service manager for forty-four years for McComas Chevrolet, McCoy Chevrolet, Riverfront Chevrolet, and Alex Montgomery Chevrolet. He had served in the National Guard and the U.S. Army Reserve. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, J.H. “Foots” Crawley, one sister, Festus Conley, brothers-in-law, Robert Conley and Martin Thrasher, and one nephew, Ronnie Thrasher.

Survivors Include: His Wife- Patricia Crawley of Burkesville, KY

One Daughter- Laura Riley and her husband Terry of Burkesville, KY

One Son- Patrick Crawley and his wife Kristy of Burkesville, KY

Two Sisters- Jamah Thrasher and Stella Cross and her husband Lloyd all of Burkesville, KY

Six Grandchildren- Haley Burchett, Lauren Riley, James Dallas Riley, Byren Crawley, Kyle Riley, Bentley Crawley;

One Great Grandchild- Audrina Burchett

Six Nieces- Ronda Chandler and her husband Delbert of Tompkinsville, KY, Sharon Pickens and her husband Jeff of Burkesville, KY, Tammy Cox and her husband Robert of Celina, TN, Jennifer Crawley of Louisville, KY, Emily Crawley of Russell Springs, KY, Wendy Bullock and her husband Anthony of Burkesville, KY

Three Nephews- Dale Cross, John Crawley, and Tracy Murphy all of Burkesville, KY

Special Niece- Chelsey Anderson and her husband Corey of Burkesville, KY

Brothers-in-law- Terry Murphy and his wife Anna and Phillip Murphy and his wife Alfreda all of Burkesville, KY

and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service:

Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home, 304 N. Main Street, Burkesville, KY with burial in Grider Memorial Cemetery. Family requests visitation on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 3 P.M. until 9 P.M. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home