James Wesley Wade, 79, of Hiseville, KY, died Friday May 31, 2019 at the Caverna Medical Center. He was born in Hiseville, January 19, 1940 the son of the late Arthur Wade and Mayme Coomer Wade. Mr. Wade was a self-employed truck driver and a veteran of the US Navy and served during Vietnam.

Survivors include a brother, Kenny Wade of Hiseville; sisters-in-law, Sandy Wade of Centertown, MO and Jean Wade of Hiseville; several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Harold and Charlie Wade.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Hiseville Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 11:00am until time for services at 2:00pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family request a memorial contribution be made to the Hiseville Christian Church; P.O. Box 62, Hiseville, KY 42152