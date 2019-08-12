0 Shares

James William Edwards age 79 of Edmonton passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. He was the son of the late Maurice and Lula Devore Edwards. James was a US Army veteran and a member of the Church of Christ.

He is survived by his wife Loretta Howell Edwards and two daughters. Vanessa (Mark) Widen of Edmonton. Nancy (Daniel) Edwards-Fournier of Chicago, Illinois. A brother Dennis Edwards of Edmonton and a sister Phyllis Bray of Clinton, Tennessee. Six grandchildren. Olivia, Alana, Felicia and Weston Widen. Kamerin and Karson Fournier. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters. Carol Perkins and Dorlis White.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Tuesday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Monday and after 9:00 AM Tuesday at the funeral home.