Jan. 11, 2020 911 activity

In area 911 activity, two incidents were noted on the daily report provided by area dispatch.

There was an accident with injurys Friday at 1:19 p.m. The accident happened near 499 Bluff Springs Road.

An accident with injury diverted traffic in the Burkesville Road and Siloam Road area of Barren County Friday evening. The report indicatres the accident happened at 6:42 p.m. and the East Barren Fire Department, Barren County Sheriff’s Office and Barren-Metcalfe EMS responded.

