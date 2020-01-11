Jan. 11, 2020 basketball scoreboard

1 Shares

Several area teams were in action Friday night.

Girl’s basketball:

Glasgow – 37, South Warren – 36

Caverna – 52, Hart County – 37

Monroe County – 53, Allen County-Scottsville – 56

Metcalfe County – 56, Clinton County – 44

Cumberland County – 55. Russell County – 58

Bowling Green – 63, Greenwood – 40

Franklin-Simpson – 54, Todd Central – 25

Logan County – 66, Russellville – 50

Boy’s basketball:

Glasgow – 61, South Warren – 72

Barren County – 68, Adair County – 34

Caverna – 63, Hart County – 92

Monroe County – 52, Allen County-Scottsville – 67

Metcalfe County – 56, Clinton County – 62

Cumberland County – 59. Russell County – 52

Bowling Green – 71, Greenwood – 63

Franklin-Simpson – 55, Todd Central – 42

Logan County – 72, Russellville – 37

