Sun. Jan 12th, 2020

Jan. 12, 2020 basketball scoreboard

4 hours ago Luke Allen
Boy’s basketball:

Glasgow – 56, Todd Central – 37

Russell County – 66, Rockcastle County – 52

Warren central – 58, Franklin-Simpson – 46

Bowling Green – 68, Muhlenberg County –55

Logan County – 74, Madison Central – 57

Edmonson County and Russellville – cancelled

Warren East and Rockcastle County – cancelled

 

Girl’s basketball:

Glasgow – 78, Todd Central –26

Russell County – 62, Logan County – 45

Warren Central – 38, Warren East – 48

Edmonson County and Mclean County – cancelled

Bowling Green and Clarksville Northwest, Tenn. – cancelled

Greenwood and Owensboro – cancelled

 

 

 

