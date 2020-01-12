Jan. 12, 2020 basketball scoreboard
Boy’s basketball:
Glasgow – 56, Todd Central – 37
Russell County – 66, Rockcastle County – 52
Warren central – 58, Franklin-Simpson – 46
Bowling Green – 68, Muhlenberg County –55
Logan County – 74, Madison Central – 57
Edmonson County and Russellville – cancelled
Warren East and Rockcastle County – cancelled
Girl’s basketball:
Glasgow – 78, Todd Central –26
Russell County – 62, Logan County – 45
Warren Central – 38, Warren East – 48
Edmonson County and Mclean County – cancelled
Bowling Green and Clarksville Northwest, Tenn. – cancelled
Greenwood and Owensboro – cancelled