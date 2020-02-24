0 Shares

Jane Sims Goodman, 99 of Glasgow, died peacefully Saturday, February 22, 2020 at her residence. A native of Louisville, KY, she was the daughter of the late H. Bruce and Clara Mae Sims. She was preceded in death by her son, H. Bruce Goodman.

Jane was a member of the Glasgow Baptist Church and placed the utmost importance upon her Faith. She was a longtime member of the church choir and did extensive “behind the scene” visiting. She was a homemaker who loved caring for all of her family; she loved to travel; and she loved to watch sports.

She is survived by her husband of 74 years, Joe L. Goodman, Jr.; one son Joe L. Goodman III (Mary Hall); one daughter, Sara Jane Goodman Watson all of Glasgow; four grandchildren: Jill Goodman Ordynans (Zack) of New York, NY, Julie Hall Goodman Dickinson (Sam Day) of Glasgow, Jerry McCoy (Tina) of Glasgow, Katie Watson Wheeler (Phillip) of Bowling Green, and Mary Bruce Watson of Glasgow; seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11:00 am at Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 26, from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Thursday after 9:00 am at the funeral home until time for services.

The Goodman Family would like to express their deepest appreciation to all the caregivers for their love and kindness. You have all become a part of our family. Thank you Linda Thomas, Ruby Pedigo, Laura Irwin, Karen Brown, Stacy Wilborn, Sherry Mosier, Tammy Smith, Peggy Barrett, Whitney Early, Karen Garmon, and Bobby Brown. And we remember Linda Brown and Kathleen Rupert who preceded her in death.

In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made to the H. Bruce Goodman Scholarship Fund at Western Kentucky University, 1906 College Heights Blvd., Bowling Green, KY 42101.

