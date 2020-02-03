0 Shares

Janet Lee Franklin age 73 of Edmonton passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at her home. Born in Wheeling, West Virginia she was the daughter of the late Junior and Tommie Brown Minor. Janet was a registered nurse and of the Presbyterian faith.

She is survived by two children. David Aaron Franklin of Minnesota and Kecia Danyale Lloyd of Kansas. Two sisters. Julene Johnson and Lucette Sappington both of Edmonton. Two brothers. Gary Minor of California and Sam Minor of New Mexico. She is also survived by two grandchildren.

No services are scheduled at this time as cremation was chosen.

Related