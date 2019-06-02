WCLU

Janet Lynn Young

Janet Lynn Young, 37, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Friday, May 31st, at Monroe County Medical Center.
Janet was born in Tompkinsville, KY on July 23, 1981, a daughter of Susie Jean (Hale) Young and the late Gerald Edward Young.
She is also preceded in death by two half brothers, Mark and Ricky Blankenship.
She was a graduate of the Monroe County High School Class of 2000.
Other than her mother, she is survived by a daughter, Brittany LeAnn Young, of Tompkinsville, KY; special cousins, Kendra and Autumn Hale, of Tompkinsville, KY; two half sisters, Sarah Ward, of Georgia; Jennifer Markel, of Bowling Green, KY. and two half brothers, Timothy Young, of Bowling Green, KY and Terry Hale, of Tompkinsville, KY.
Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, June 2nd.
Visitation is Saturday 5:30-8:00 P.M. and Sunday 6:00 A.M.- 2:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.
Burial is in Neal Cemetery.

