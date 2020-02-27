0 Shares

Janet Talley Schneider, age 74, of Horse Cave, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. She was a native of Horse Cave and a member of the Horse Cave Methodist Church where she was the treasurer and piano player. She retired as a supervisor with the CPP in Hart County. She was a member of the Glasgow Community band and is the current president of the Hart County Salvation Army, a member of the Horse Cave Library Board, did pet therapy in Glasgow and loved spending time playing cards with her daughter and granddaughter.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Samuel Talley and Francis Smith Talley; one sister, Terry Talley Schram and one first cousin, Betty Lou Bryant.

She is survived by one daughter, Michelle Wilson and her husband, Paul, of Horse Cave; one granddaughter, Aislinn Wilson; one brother, Sam Talley (Carolyn) of Nashville, TN; one brother-in-law, Bill Schram of Georgetown, Ky; two nieces, Adrienne Holmes (Quinton) of Louisville and Miriam Brooks (Ryan) of Nashville; one nephew, Alec Schram of Louisville; many cousins and a host of friends.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Winn Funeral Home with a scattering ceremony to take place at a later date. Visitation will be held at Winn Funeral Home from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020.

