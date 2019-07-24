0 Shares

Janetta Chapman, 70, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Bowling Green Medical Center. She was a daughter of the late Floyd and Myrtie Christie.

She is survived by her husband: Roy C. Chapman; four sons: Daniel (Brittney) Daugherty, Jeff Daugherty, Eddie (Ashley) Daugherty and Jimmy Daugherty; one granddaughter: Gwyneth Daugherty; one sister: Joyce Barnes; one special son: Bradley Smith; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by one sister: Carolyn Cowles.

Funeral will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home and after 8:00 a.m. Friday until time for services.