Janice Faye Montgomery, 68 of Bowling Green died Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at her residence.

The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Bobby and Mary Copal Cockriel Harrod and is preceded in death by a brother, Robert “Bobby” Harrod. She was of the Baptist Faith and a retired employee of Reynolds Scott Tobacco and a bus monitor for Bowling Green City Schools.

Her survivors are six sisters, Debbie Vinson (Gary), Donna Bennett (Jason), Phyllis Nalley (Jimmy), Margaret Lockhart (Dale), Rhonda Harrod, Melissa Sowards (Jon); two brothers, Kevin Harrod (Lacy) and Terry Harrod. Several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Clear Fork Church Cemetery. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday 8-11 a.m. at the funeral home. The family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to Hosparus of Barren River, 101 Riverwood Ave. Ste B., Bowling Green, Ky 42103. The family would like to express their gratitude to each Hosparus worker.