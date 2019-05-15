WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

JANICE FAYE MONTGOMERY

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Janice Faye Montgomery, 68 of Bowling Green died Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at her residence.
The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Bobby and Mary Copal Cockriel Harrod and is preceded in death by a brother, Robert “Bobby” Harrod. She was of the Baptist Faith and a retired employee of Reynolds Scott Tobacco and a bus monitor for Bowling Green City Schools.

Her survivors are six sisters, Debbie Vinson (Gary), Donna Bennett (Jason), Phyllis Nalley (Jimmy), Margaret Lockhart (Dale), Rhonda Harrod, Melissa Sowards (Jon); two brothers, Kevin Harrod (Lacy) and Terry Harrod. Several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Clear Fork Church Cemetery. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday 8-11 a.m. at the funeral home. The family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to Hosparus of Barren River, 101 Riverwood Ave. Ste B., Bowling Green, Ky 42103. The family would like to express their gratitude to each Hosparus worker.

 

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • If it is a birthday or anniversary please submit on that form also. Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day. Please we ask that you not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.