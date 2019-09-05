0 Shares

Janice Harlow, 82 of Columbia, formerly of the Monroe Community, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at her home. She was a member of Whickerville Baptist Church. She was a retired cook at Hart Memorial School.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hue Wallace Harlow; her parents, Ernest Wade and Freda Hensley Wade; one son Roger Harlow.

Survivors include, one son, Lanny Harlow (Jelaine) of Columbia; four grandchildren, Lorraine Dolan (Rich) of Rutherfordton, NC, Lynette Harlow, of Houston, TX, Les Harlow (Amy) of Glasgow, Larissa Woodie (Jordan) of Glasgow; ten great-grandchildren; two great-greatgrandchildren; two step grandchildren, Shawn Phillips, (Shelley) and Heather Dudley, (Lynn); three step great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Winn Funeral Home with interment to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery.

Visitation will begin on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 4PM-8PM at Whickerville Baptist Church, and from 10AM on Sunday until service time at 2PM , at Winn Funeral Home.