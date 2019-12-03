0 Shares

Janis Smith Beckham, 76 of Smiths Grove died Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the Medical Center.

The Warren County native was the daughter of the late Marvin and Mildred Lawrence Stone and is preceded in death by her husbands, Johnny Smith and David Beckham.

She was an assembly worker for Sorenson Factory and office clerk for Mid American Woodworking. Janis was a member of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

Her survivors include her son Shane Smith (Samantha); two granddaughters, Kayleigh Smith and Karlie Smith; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers family request that donations be made to Pleasant Grove Cemetery Fund

