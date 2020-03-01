0 Shares

Jason Earl Middleton, 40, Cave City, passed away suddenly at his home on Thursday, February 27, 2020. He was born in Monmouth, Illinois on August 06, 1979 to the late Rodney LV and Carole Skidmore Middleton. He was a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church and was employed by the Barren County Road Department. He was a former member of the Cave City Vol. Fire Department.

Survivors include a son, Ethan Middleton, Glasgow; three daughters, Jasmine Hargrove, Scottsville, Jaydyn Middleton and Haley Middleton, both of Glasgow and a brother Rodney Lee Middleton, Cave City. He is also survived by a host of family and friends.

Funeral services with Wayne Hensley officiating will be at 1 PM Wednesday, March 4th at the Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel, Cave City, with burial in the Cave City Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home will be on Tuesday from 3 to 8 PM and on Wednesday from 9 AM until time of services.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to help with final expenses. They may be left at the funeral home or mailed to Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel, PO Box 457, Cave City, KY 42127.

