Jason M. Brown

by

Jason M. Brown, 44, of Park City, KY died Saturday, June 22, 2019 at his residence. Born in Glasgow, KY He was the son of the late Millard Ervin Brown and Helen Vance Brown of Park City who survives. Mr. Brown was an employee of Townsend Tree Service and a member of the Little Flock Missionary Baptist Church.

In addition to his mother, survivors include 2 sons, Hunter Brown of Bowling Green and Chase Ervin Brown of Brownsville; 2 daughters, Harley and Alyza Brown both of Brownsville; 4 brothers, Millard Ervin “Butch” Brown, Jr., Doyle Jones wife Carlene both of Park City, Phillip Brown of Glasgow and Steve Brown of Owensboro; 4 sisters, Alice Walker of Cave City, Jolene Keith husband David of Glasgow, Vetta White husband Grover of Park City and Pam Glover of Big Clifty, KY; 1 uncle Jeff Vance of Park City; 1 aunt Mary Ann Brown along with several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his father he was preceded in death by 3 brothers, Marvin Jones, Rodney and Donald Brown.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

