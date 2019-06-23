Jason M. Brown

In addition to his mother, survivors include 2 sons, Hunter Brown of Bowling Green and Chase Ervin Brown of Brownsville; 2 daughters, Harley and Alyza Brown both of Brownsville; 4 brothers, Millard Ervin “Butch” Brown, Jr., Doyle Jones wife Carlene both of Park City, Phillip Brown of Glasgow and Steve Brown of Owensboro; 4 sisters, Alice Walker of Cave City, Jolene Keith husband David of Glasgow, Vetta White husband Grover of Park City and Pam Glover of Big Clifty, KY; 1 uncle Jeff Vance of Park City; 1 aunt Mary Ann Brown along with several nieces and nephews also survive.
In addition to his father he was preceded in death by 3 brothers, Marvin Jones, Rodney and Donald Brown.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
