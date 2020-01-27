0 Shares

Jason Richard McChesney, 37 of Smiths Grove died Saturday, January 25, 2020. The Warren County native was an employee of Farmers Fertilizer.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Lee Wheeler and his paternal grandparents, Damon and Ruth McChesney.

Left to cherish his memories are his three children, Wesley Jason McChesney, McKenna Grace McChesney and Owsley Rae McChesney, his mother, Sheila McChesney; his father, Richard McChesney (Kathy); one sister, Latasha Meredith (Robert); his companion, Tisha Carter; maternal grandmothers, Sharon Wheeler and Frankie Anderson; two nephews, Drew Meredith and Stephen Oller; mother of Wesley and McKenna, Sarah Matheson; his step daughter, Madison York; a step brother, Thomas Goodman (Heather) two step sisters, Stacy Woosley (David) and Amy Arnett (Shawn); and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Smiths Grove Cemetery. Visitation 2-8 pmTuesday and 9am-12 noon Wednesday at the funeral home.

