0 Shares

Jean Dotson, 89, of Glasgow, passed away Friday after a long illness.

She was born July 15, 1930 to the late Barney and Flora Fletcher Adams. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Dotson, and by her two sister and six brothers. She is survived by six children: Sandra Moss (Morris David), of Glasgow; Redea Bianchi, of Lawrenceburg; Pam Phillippe (Bill), of Punta Gorda, Fla.; Steven Dotson (Robin), of Cave City; David Dotson (Christi), of College Grove, Tenn.; Britton Dotson (Lisa), of Castalian Springs, Tenn. Dotson is survided by eleven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A family visitation will be held Dec. 31 at Bowling Funeral Home in London, Ky. with burial at Dyche Memorial Park to follow. Local arrangements are under the direction of the A.F. Crow and Son Funeral Home.

Related