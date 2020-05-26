0 Shares

Jean Ooten age 84 of Eighty-Eight, KY passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at her home. Jean was born on April 21, 1936 in Cumberland County, Kentucky to the late Luther Vincent and Flossie Sheckles Vincent. She was a member of Siloam Baptist Church in Barren County, KY and was a retired CNA for NHC Healthcare in Glasgow. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Lee Ooten, eight siblings, Junior Vincent, Etha Lewis, Jackie Wells, Mable Kemplen, Martha Asberry, Joe Vincent, Mary Vincent, and Ethel Vincent.

Survivors Include:

One Son- Melvin Ooten of Eighty-Eight, KY

One Daughter- Peggy Houchens of Eighty-Eight, KY

Two Sisters- Brenda Mueller of Eighty-Eight, KY and Linda Porter of Burkesville, KY

Three Grandchildren- Amber Page(Chris) of Glasgow, KY, Caleb Houchens of Lexington, KY, and Canaan Houchens(Kenzie) of Bowling Green, KY

Four Great Grandchildren- Natasha, Payton, Faith, and Serenity

and a host of other relatives and friends

Funeral Service:

Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home, 304 N. Main Street, Burkesville, KY with burial in Modoc Cemetery. Family requests visitation on Wednesday, May 27th from 4 P.M. until 9 P.M. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home

Related