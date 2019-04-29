Jean Schweder, age 90, of Scottsville, KY passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green, KY.

Jean was born May 7, 1928 in Hustersford, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Pauline (McCay) and Joe Ahrens.

She was a homemaker and of Lutheran faith.

On August 20, 1958, she married Albert E. Schweder, who preceded her in death on November 16, 2001.

Other than her husband and parents she is preceded in death by two sons, Tommy and Jimmy Schweder, one grandchild, Corey Schweder and several siblings.

She is survived by two sons, Albert C. Schweder, and wife, Bonnie, of Scottsville, KY; Timothy Saldivar of California; five grandchildren, Brittany Schweder, Lee Elmore and Bobbi Elmore, Regina Saldivar and Maggie Saldivar, and four great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 1:00 P.M. at Fountain Run Funeral Home.

Visitation is Wednesday, 4 – 8 P.M., & Thursday 8 AM to service time at 1 PM at Fountain Run Funeral Home.

Burial is in Fountain Run Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers donations are requested for Hospice of Southern Kentucky or to Fountain Run Cemetery.

FOUNTAIN RUN FUNERAL HOME, Directors, 270-434-2581. Condolences may be sent at www.fountainrunfuneralhome.com