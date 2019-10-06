0 Shares

Jeanette Faye (Waters) Sims, age 70, of Canmer, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at her home. She was a native of Canmer and a member, song leader and Treasurer of the Clear Point Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family. She worked at Devore’s Restaurant in Hardyville since its opening and she enjoyed gardening and cooking.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Archie Dean & Lucille Harlow Waters and one sister, Dotty Jean (Waters) Avery.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, James H. Sims; one daughter, Jamie McFarlin (Mike); one son, Jeremy Sims (Hollie); five grandchildren, Kaileigh & Kade McFarlin, Mason & Melanie Sims and MaKayla Edlin; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. and from 9 a.m. until time of service on Thursday. Condolences may be expressed on line at www.winnfuneralhome.com