Jeanna Annette Humphrey, 41, Glasgow, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Norton Hospital in Louisville. Born April 9, 1978 in Glasgow she was the daughter of Carolyn Annette Lile, Glasgow and Robert Darrell Humphrey, Glasgow.

She worked as a painter in the construction industry and was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors, other than her parents, include two daughters, Ana and Alex; two sisters, Nicole (Danny) Davis, Edmonton and Jennifer (Jake) Mains, Glasgow; two brothers, Matt Humphrey and Brian (Brandy) Humphrey, both of Glasgow; step mother, Paula Humphrey; step father, Donald Perkins; step brother, James Perkins, Glasgow; and grandmother, Beverly Humphrey, Knob Lick.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Donald and Gene Lile, Robert J Humphrey, Robert and Janette DeWeese and Morris and Lena Brown.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 1:00 P.M. at McMurtrey Funeral Home with Brother Roger Poynter officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Metcalfe County. Visitation will be Monday, August 5, 2019, 2:00-8:00 P.M. and after 7:00 A.M., Tuesday, August 6, 2019 until time of services.