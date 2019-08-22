0 Shares

Jeanne Carrol Morgan Claywell, age 75, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family whom she adored. She was born on Friday, February 4, 1944, in Georgetown, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Guy and Margaret (Winfrey) Morgan. Jeanne accepted the Lord as her personal Savior many years ago and was a member of the First Christian Church of Burkesville where she was a Sunday School teacher, organist, and pianist for many years. She retired from the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service giving 30 years of dedication as a secretary.

Jeanne is survived by her husband of 58 years, Eddie Claywell, of Burkesville. They fell in love at a young age, were high school sweethearts, and then married on June 17, 1961, in Jamestown, TN. She is also survived by three children, Brent (Tylia) Claywell of Glasgow, KY, Gerald (Gina) Claywell of Murray, KY, and Emily (Todd) Shewmaker of Burkesville, KY. She is survived by six grandchildren, Laura (Dustin) Harvey of Glasgow, KY, Charlton Claywell of San Diego, CA, Tyler Claywell of Glasgow, KY, Catherine Claywell of Clarksville, TN, Isaac (Sidney) Allen of Louisville, KY, and Emilia Allen of Burkesville, KY. Jeanne had three siblings who also survive, Gail (Tommy) Hurt, and Gary (Betty) Morgan all of Burkesville, KY, and Phillip (Sheryl) Morgan of Frankfort, KY.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Danny Allen. The funeral service will be conducted on Friday, August 23, 2019, at 3:00 pm in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky with burial in the Burkesville Cemetery in Burkesville, Kentucky. Casket bearers will be her sons, Brent Claywell and Gerald Claywell, along with her grandchildren, Laura Claywell, Charlton Claywell, Tyler Claywell, Cathrine Claywell, Isaac Allen, and Emilia Allen.

The family will receive friends after 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019 until the funeral hour on Friday afternoon. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to Hospice of Lake Cumberland, 100 Parkway Drive Somerset, Kentucky 42503. Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.