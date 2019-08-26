0 Shares

Jeannie Evelyn Underwood, 101, of Glasgow, died Monday, August 26, 2019 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. Born in Allen County, KY she was the daughter of Drewey Wood and Mary Della Calvert Wood. Her husband was the late Ray Lewis Underwood. Mrs. Underwood was a homemaker and been an employee of KY Pants Company early in her marriage. She was a member of Cedar Cross Baptist Church in Allen County but more recently had attended Mt. Olivet Baptist Church in Austin. She had been a member of the Austin Homemakers Club, enjoyed quilting with the senior citizens group at Lera B. Mitchell Clubhouse and had been active in several bowling leagues.

Survivors include her daughter, Loretta Stone and husband Bob of Glasgow; 2 grandchildren, Laura Marcum and husband Steve of Glasgow and Lex Lindsey and wife Joanna of Bowling Green; 3 great-grandchildren, Kelsay Manion, Grant Marcum and Hallie Anna Lindsey and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 3:30 PM Wednesday, August 28th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 12:00 until 3:30 PM.