Jeannie Norris age 71 of Burkesville, KY passed away on Friday, May 03 2019 at Cumberland County Hospital. Jeannie was born on August 23, 1947 in Adair County, KY to the late Russell Harvey and Mildred Glee Vibbert Harvey. She was a former employee of Bob Evans and Suttons Apparel. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by four brothers, Ferry Harvey, Terry Harvey, Donnie Harvey, and Jimmy Harvey, and one sister, Carolyn Wilodean Harvey.

Survivors Include:

Her Husband- Sammy Norris of Burkesville, KY

One Daughter- Carolyn Cubas-Meza of Burkesville, KY

Two Sons- David “Sambo” Norris, Jr. and Billy Joe Norris both of Burkesville, KY

One Sister- Peggy Campbell of Jeffersonville, IN

7 Grandchildren, 10 Great Grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends also survive.

Funeral Service:

Monday, May 06, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home, 304 N. Main Street, Burkesville, KY with burial in Dutch Creek Cemetery. Family requests visitation after 11 A.M. Sunday at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home