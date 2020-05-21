0 Shares

Jeffrey Lynn Hale, 61, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, May 20, 2020 at his residence. He was a son of Shirley Tucker Morgan and the late Omar Hale, Jr.

Besides his mother he is survived by his wife: Shelia Myers Hale, one step-son: Timothy Ron Kirby; one granddaughter: Chevelle Lynn Kirby; three half brothers: Danny Hale (Tina), Tony Hale and Larry Hale (Amber); several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, May 24, 2020 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

In keeping with the Governor’s new requirements for funeral and memorial services, the number of attendees in the funeral home at any given time will be limited; social distancing will be necessary; and face coverings are recommended. The service will also be streamed live at www.facebook.com/hatchersaddler; or you may listen to the service while in our parking lot by tuning your radio to FM 89.1.

