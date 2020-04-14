0 Shares

Jeffrey Todd Walden, Sr., 49, Summer Shade, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at the T J Samson Community Hospital. A native of Barren County, he was a son of the late Jessie and Cordelia Walker Walden. He was formerly a general manager of Speedway SuperAmerica and was a member of the Avenue Church.

Survivors include three children: Brittany Holbert and husband Joshua, J. T. Walden and wife Terrianne, and Michaela Walden; one brother, Joe Walden; three sisters: Beverly Acree, Jessica Bunch, and Terri Walden; a special friend, Jessie Devore; seven grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Private graveside services will be held at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.

