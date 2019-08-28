0 Shares

Jehovah Jobe, 78, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Tuesday, August 27th, at Signature Health Care of Monroe County. Jehovah was born in Monroe County, KY on September 20, 1940, a son of the late Minnie Bell (Rhoton) and Buford Jobe. He was united in marriage to Evelyn Rich on December 26, 1962 by Paul Rouse. He worked as a presser for Stitches Inc. and Heywood and he was a concrete finisher.

Jehovah is survived by his wife, Evelyn Jobe; two daughters, Karen Gordon, and Robin Trivett, and husband, Shawn; and a son, Marshall Jobe, and companion, Lynette Flippin all of Tompkinsville, KY; seven grandchildren, Ann Marie and Amber Gordon, Whitney and Tyler Jobe, Ashlin, Braxston and Addison Trivett; and one great granddaughter, Rozlyn Barlow. Jehovah is also survived by four sisters, Minnie Jones, of Tompkinsville, KY; Lela Ford, of Louisville, KY; Kate Devary, of Lexington, KY; Jennie Beasley, of Tompkinsville, KY; two brothers, Donald Jobe, of Indiana and Clovis Jobe, of Indiana.

Other than his parents he is preceded in death by a son-in-law, Tim Gordon; four brothers, Houston, Bobby Dean, Cleedas, and Jackie Ned Jobe; and two sisters, Jo Nell Turner and Mary Doyle Denton.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Visitation is Thursday, August 29, from 1:00-8:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, and Friday, 6:00 A.M. until service time at 1:00 P.M. Burial is in Hammer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Hammer Cemetery or Glasgow Dialysis Center.