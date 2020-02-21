0 Shares

Jemima Jane Kinslow Workman, 90, Edmonton, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at Metcalfe County Health and Rehab. Born July 13, 1929 in Glasgow, KY she was a daughter of the late Reverend R. S. and Julia Houchens Kinslow.

She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include one son Dave Bruton, Edmonton; sister in law, Fannie Kinslow, Glasgow; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death besides her parents were her 2 husbands, Clarence Stony Bruton and Leonard Workman; one son, Phillip Dewayne Bruton; four sisters, Pauline Kinslow, Katheryn Isenberg, Helen Keith and Opal Chambers; and four brothers, Louie, Charles, Bob, and Elvis Kinslow.

Funeral services will be Monday, February 24, 2020, 1:00 P.M. at McMurtrey Funeral Home with Brother Larry Cooksey officiating. Burial will follow in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, February 23, 2020, 2:00-5:00 P.M. and Monday, February 24, 2020, 10:00 A.M. until time of services at 1:00 P.M.

