Jemima Jane Kinslow Workman
Jemima Jane Kinslow Workman, 90, Edmonton, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at Metcalfe County Health and Rehab. Born July 13, 1929 in Glasgow, KY she was a daughter of the late Reverend R. S. and Julia Houchens Kinslow.
She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include one son Dave Bruton, Edmonton; sister in law, Fannie Kinslow, Glasgow; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death besides her parents were her 2 husbands, Clarence Stony Bruton and Leonard Workman; one son, Phillip Dewayne Bruton; four sisters, Pauline Kinslow, Katheryn Isenberg, Helen Keith and Opal Chambers; and four brothers, Louie, Charles, Bob, and Elvis Kinslow.
Funeral services will be Monday, February 24, 2020, 1:00 P.M. at McMurtrey Funeral Home with Brother Larry Cooksey officiating. Burial will follow in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, February 23, 2020, 2:00-5:00 P.M. and Monday, February 24, 2020, 10:00 A.M. until time of services at 1:00 P.M.