Jennie Lee Miller Taylor, daughter of Henry C. Miller and Mary Hoeke, passed on from this world on Saturday, May 30, 2020, after having enjoyed a long good life of well over 101 years. Jennie Lee was born February 18, 1919 in the Dry Creek community of Travis County, Texas.

Jennie Lee’s education began in a country school located in the same rural community she was born, then attendance at Austin High school followed. She worked a short time at the U.S. Post office at Austin, Texas. Jennie Lee met James Frank Taylor from Glasgow KY when he was in the U.S. Army stationed at Camp Swift close to Austin. They were then married in Savannah, Ga. March 8, 1944 where Frank was stationed at the time. Jennie Lee and Frank were married 24 years when he passed away on October 22, 1971 at Glasgow, KY. Jennie Lee worked at Central Oil and at Handmacher Garment Factory in Glasgow, KY where she retired from in 1984 after 36 years of service. Jennie Lee was a devoted member of the First Christian Church, Glasgow, KY which she joined in 1947.

Jennie Lee was preceded in death by her husband Frank Taylor of Glasgow KY, her brother Walter Miller and his wife Olga, her sister Alice and her husband Gilbert Anderson, her brother Lewis Miller and his wife Mozelle, her brother Roy Miller and his wife Grace, and her sister Florence and her husband Edward Maxey.

Jennie Lee is survived by numerous nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews in both Texas and Kentucky.

Graveside services will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery, where social distancing will be required and all attendees are asked to wear face coverings. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her name to First Christian Church, Glasgow, KY or to a charity of your choice. Arrangements are entrusted to Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.

