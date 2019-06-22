WCLU

Jennifer Lynn Boren

Jennifer Lynn Boren, 50, of Bowling Green passed away at 11:19 AM Thursday June 20, 2019 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville.

The Phoenix, AZ native was a prep cook and a member of Poplar Springs United Baptist Church. She was a daughter of James A. Boren of Tempe, AZ and Oveline (Lee) Kinser of Bowling Green, who survive. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Antionette Soto.

Also surviving are a daughter, Tamara Soto of Phoenix; a sister, Sherry Gilmore of Kalamazoo, MI; seven grandchildren, Patrick Soto, Cyrus Keagle, Matthew Nieva, Gracie Cato, John John Cato, Marcus Soto and Matthew Soto; two nephews, Joshua Barner and Tyler Gilmore; and a long-time friend, Derek Spinks.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Midway Cemetery. Visitation will be 12-2 PM Sunday.

