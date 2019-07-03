0 Shares

Mr. Jeremiah J. Johnson of Bowling Green passed away Monday, July 1st, 2019 at his residence having attained the age of 38 years, 9 months and 7 days. He was born in Fort Knox, Kentucky to Mr. Eldon Johnson and Miss Brenda White Johnson Ewing. He was a factory worker.

In addition to his parents, Jeremiah is survived by his daughter, Destiny Johnson of Hamilton, Ohio. His fiancée, Jessica Foster. Granddaughter, Scarlett of Hamilton, Ohio. Sister, Elizabeth Johnson of Bowling Green. Brother Luther Johnson of Hamilton, Ohio. Grandmother, Joan White of Hamilton, Ohio. Two nieces and Four nephews.

A Celebration of Jeremiah’s Life will be held at a later date as cremation was chosen. J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel is honored to be in charge of all arrangements.