0 Shares

Jeremy Neal Woodcock, 41, of Glasgow, died Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky at Bowling Green. He was born in Barren County the son of Robert Woodcock and the late Shirley Walker Woodcock. Jeremy worked at Dart Container and attended the Gethsemane Baptist Church.

In addition to his father, survivors include his fiancée, Ashley Means; daughter, Julie Woodcock; stepdaughter, Aireanah Payne; brother, Bobby Woodcock; niece, Mindy Bowles; nephew, Kole Woodcock; 2 great nieces and 1 great nephew; several aunts and uncles also survive.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Walker Woodcock and a sister, Julie Woodcock Smith.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Tuesday, October 22nd at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 4:00pm until 8:00pm and on Tuesday morning until time for services at the funeral home.