Jeremy Scott Wilson, 29, of Mammoth Cave passed away Sunday Oct. 27, 2019.

The Barren County native was an employee of Stupp Bridge Co., a member of Lincoln Volunteer Fire Dept. and a member of Union Light Missionary Baptist Church. He was a son of Tracy Wilson (Janice Minton) of Mammoth Cave and Sandra Vanover (Tony) of Chalybeate, all of whom survive.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday at Union Light Missionary Baptist Church, where he was a member, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 PM Wednesday, 9 AM-8 PM Thursday and after 9-10 AM Friday at Gravil Funeral Home.

Also surviving are his wife, Nikki Smith Wilson; a daughter, Dakota Dick of Somerset; a stepson, Dalton Taylor of Peonia; three brothers, Blake Vanover of Smiths Grove, Austin Vanover of Chalybeate and Brian Vincent of Mammoth Cave; a sister, Kinleigh Vanover of Chalybeate; grandparents, Robert and Bobbie Wilson of Mammoth Cave; father and mother-in-law, Jimmy and Marcia Smith of Mammoth Cave; two brothers-in-law, Darren Smith and Mike Smith; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Jeremy Wilson Memorial Fund, C/O Bank of Edmonson County, P. O. Box 99, Brownsville, KY 42210