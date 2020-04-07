0 Shares

Jerri Lynn Keen, 64 of Bowling Green died Monday, April 6, 2020 at the Medical Center.

The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Jerry and Katie Whitt Larson.

She is preceded in death by her uncle Jack Whitt. Jerri was a restaurant owner and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Her survivors include her son, Chris Keen, her brother, Mike Larson; and several nieces and nephews.

No services will be held at this time as cremation was chosen. Arrangements by Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.

