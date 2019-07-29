Jerry David Powell, 71, of Glasgow, KY, died Saturday, July 27, 2019 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. Born in Glasgow, KY, he was the son of the late Jewell Botts and Dorene Kingrey Powell. Mr. Powell was retired from R R Donnelley, a U.S. Army veteran and member of the Dover Baptist Church at Haywood.

Survivors include his daughter Cheri Kosbiel husband Thomas of Edmonton; 2 grandchildren Casey Gasbarro husband James of Las Vegas, NV and Brandon Kosbiel wife Jamie of Edmonton; 1 sister Barbara Harper of Glasgow; 1 brother Doug Powell wife Debbie of Glasgow. He is also survived by 4 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm Wednesday at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in Hiseville Cemetery with military honors provided by DAV Chapter 20 of Glasgow. Visitation will be held 2:00pm until 8:00pm on Tuesday July 30, 2019 and on Wednesday morning until time for service.