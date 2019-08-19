JERRY DENTON KRAFT

0 Shares

Jerry Denton Craft, 77, of Glasgow, died Saturday, August 17, 2019 at his residence. Jerry was born in Albany, KY on May 17, 1942 the son of the late W. P. and Pauline Ferguson Craft. He was a self-employed contractor and home builder and was instrumental in starting several sub-divisions in Barren County. Jerry was an avid hunter, fisherman, loved going camping and to the lake and spending time with his family. He was a member of the Brotherhood Freewill Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife Barbara Muse Craft; 3 daughters Brenda (Mike) York of Pall Mall, TN, Lorri Scrivner of Cave City, KY and Beth (Todd) Williams of Morgantown, KY; 1 grandson Josh Craft of Glasgow; 5 granddaughters, April, Samantha, Ashley, Shelvie and Natasha; 1 brother, Jimmy (Connie) Craft of Celina, OH; 3 sisters, Martha Sue (Bud) Parelius of McHenry, IL, Lois (David) Gause of Rockford, OH and Pam (Ryan) Davis Burkesville, KY and a special aunt Fidella Craft Pierce of Albany, KY along with several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife Janet Key Craft; 1 son Jerry Craft, Jr.; 1 granddaughter Candace Vincent and 2 brothers Terry and Billy Craft.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 pm Tuesday, August 20th at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 10:00am until time for the service