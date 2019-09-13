0 Shares

Jerry Glen Poynter age 67 of Edmonton died Thursday September 12, 2019 at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. He was the son of the late Vernon “Bud” and Arcola Fields Poynter. Jerry was retired from Southern States in Park City and a member of the Pink Ridge Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife Rita Poynter of Edmonton, one brother Ronnie (Angie) Poynter of Glasgow, two sisters- in- law Carolyn Poynter and Brenda Poynter both of Edmonton and brother- in- law Murrell (Sue) Atwell of Sulphur Well. Nephew Cole (Amber) Poynter and niece Brooklyn Poynter of Edmonton.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by three brother Roger, Lanny and Danny Poynter.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday at the Pink Ridge Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton and Sunday from 9:00 AM until time of service at the church.